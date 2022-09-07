Trump's Buddy, Steve Bannon Arrested For Raising $29 Million To Help Build Trump's Wall But "Douche Bag" Bannon Kept All $29 Million

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to The prestigious Watchdog News Agency, everyone in the Trumpturd's circle of people was and is either an ass kisser, a suckass, or an asshole.

WNA reporter Lulu Cul de Sac, noted that the only person close to Trump who does not fit the above descriptions is his 16-year-old, 6-foot-5-inch son Barron Trump.

Miss Cul de Sac commented that Barron is as different from his father as mulch is to a sirloin steak.

The reporter noted that the only thing that Barron has in common with Daddy Cheeto Face, is the fact that both love eating Big Macs.

Miss Cul de Sac has just discovered the fact that one time Trump aide Steve Bannon is headed to prison for his part in the Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Wall Fund Raising Scandal.

Bannon, who makes wild west train robbers Frank and Jesse James look like pre-K schoolers, managed to raise $29 million, which was to go towards helping to pay for the "Useless Wall" as VP Kamala Harris calls it.

But instead Bannon decided to deposit the entire amount in his own personal account.

SIDENOTE: Trump is reportedly furious at Bannon and he is asking that he turn over the entire $29 million so that he (DJT) can then deposit the total amount in Barron Trump's College Fund.