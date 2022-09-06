Donald Trump Junior Appointed Special Master By Trump Appointed Judge Aileen Cannon

Donald Trump Jr. had ample free time and was not shooting and killing any elephants or giraffes in Africa. Yes, he was available and could quickly identify all of his father's documents in one fast snap. Like boom!

"Done!" said Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Donald Trump Sr.

Once he was appointed and accepted the job as Special Master, there was a small haggle about his salary. However, the haggling wasn't really small. He said he had to pay for new stationery with Special Master written after his name; the stationery's unique engraving would read: Donald Trump Jr., Special Master. His stationary order included envelopes, paper, and postcards for handwritten and computer-generated communication.

He also wanted his Special Master monogram on drinking mugs, glasses, paper napkins, coasters, and pens.

"Done!" said the judge.

He then asked for and received jackets with his moniker on the back printed in yellow, ten-inch letters just like the FBI have on the backs of the jackets they wear during raids or arrests.

"Done!"

Finally, he wanted coffee breaks in the morning and afternoon, a three-hour lunch break, health care, a retirement package, a golden parachute, and a police escort to and from his home.

"Done!"

Newsmen and newswomen clambered to learn when the Special Master's work would begin.

"After the November election."

"Done!"

