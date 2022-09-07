Trump Ass Kisser Jeanine Pirro Now Says Trump Groped Her Hooha On Eight Different Occasions

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - Jeanine Pirro, who BuzzFuzz News has called one of the two ugliest women on television*, has confided to GOPicky Magazine that her one-time idol Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump groped her beaver (muffin) on eight (8) different occasions; including once in the Mar-a-Lago kitchen.

Pirro, who on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being beautiful is a 2 (and that's barely).

Jeanine, or Jerkana, as her maternal grandmother calls her, is so damn ugly that stand up comedian Zydeco Dupree said that if he had to pick between kissing a skunk or Pirro, he would opt for kissing the skunk.

Dupree then added somewhat tongue-in-cheek that the skunk does not smell anywhere as bad as "Putrid" Pirro does.

* Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz says that the other ugly woman on television is Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter.