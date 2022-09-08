NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to The Drive Thru News Agency, thousands of the members of the Proud Boys, who terroristically assaulted the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, on the Trumpturd's command, are actually members of the far right, extremist group, Krazy Kommies For Trump (KKFT). and other commie organizations.

DTNA reporter Bulova Mistletoe, broke the story and the FBI has stated that the nation's top information guru, Andy Cohen, is the person who did the investigating.

A spokesperson for the far-right extremist group is insisting that actually since the home-grown terrorist assault on America's Capitol, the Proud Boys membership has actually increased by 31 members.

AN AMAZING SIDENOTE: Trump The Traitor told GOP Gushing News writer Jimbo Zoopy that he has never heard of the Proud Boys, The Chicago Bulls, the Village People, or Stormy Daniels.