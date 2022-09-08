The FBI Says Many Members of The Proud Boys Who Were Involved In The Jan. 6 Assault On The Capitol Are Members of Communist Organizations

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 8 September 2022

image for The FBI Says Many Members of The Proud Boys Who Were Involved In The Jan. 6 Assault On The Capitol Are Members of Communist Organizations
Two members of the Proud Boys home-terrorist group (Bubba F. and Bubba P.)

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - According to The Drive Thru News Agency, thousands of the members of the Proud Boys, who terroristically assaulted the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, on the Trumpturd's command, are actually members of the far right, extremist group, Krazy Kommies For Trump (KKFT). and other commie organizations.

DTNA reporter Bulova Mistletoe, broke the story and the FBI has stated that the nation's top information guru, Andy Cohen, is the person who did the investigating.

A spokesperson for the far-right extremist group is insisting that actually since the home-grown terrorist assault on America's Capitol, the Proud Boys membership has actually increased by 31 members.

AN AMAZING SIDENOTE: Trump The Traitor told GOP Gushing News writer Jimbo Zoopy that he has never heard of the Proud Boys, The Chicago Bulls, the Village People, or Stormy Daniels.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

