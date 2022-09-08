Hillary Clinton Finally Speaks Up - Lock The No Good, Racist Traitor Trump UP!!!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 8 September 2022

"Trump is the most evil, despicable, bastard since Adolf Hitler." -POPE FRANCISCO

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper has just printed that Hillary Clinton has finally come out and hit the racist, predatorial, pussy grabber (Trump) in his tiny little toddler balls.

Hillary, who is a thousand times the person that Trump The Traitor is told Daily Wind reporter Wyatt St. Yuma, that Las Vegas bookies are saying that the Trumpturd can forget about running in 2024, because within 12 months or less, his orange ass is going to be groped by every BLM inmate serving time in Sing Sing (Prison).

Mrs. Clinton told St. Yuma that the time has finally come for the no good, racist, pussy grabbing traitor to be LOCKED UP FOR FUCKING GOOD!

