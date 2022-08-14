The FBI Reports That They Discovered The Highly Classified Blueprints To a State-of-The-Art American Aircraft Carrier In Trump's Sock Drawer

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 14 August 2022

image for The FBI Reports That They Discovered The Highly Classified Blueprints To a State-of-The-Art American Aircraft Carrier In Trump's Sock Drawer
"Trump is the biggest anti-American spy since Benedict Arnold back during the Revolutionary War." -BILL BARR

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - With each new day, more and more secrets are coming out from the FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Woody Velcro, a star reporter with The Washington Window Tribune reported that FBI agents along with members of The Green Berets, found, stashed in The Trumptwat's sock drawer, the blueprints to the USS Hillary Clinton, which is a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.

Window Tribune writer, Woody Velcro said that the blueprints were inside a brown manilla envelope that was marked: TOP SECRET!

Trump has reportedly said that the blueprints envelope was definitely planted there by either Nancy Pelosi or VP Harris.

He commented that why the hell would he even want to have blueprints to the USS Hillary Clinton.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Ahhh, perhaps to give them to Vladimir Putin in EXCHANGE for an X-rated nude video of The Trumpturd cavorting at a Ramada Inn in Moscow with three Communist whores.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

