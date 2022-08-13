Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan Have Co-Written a Song About Donald Trump Titled, "The Ballad of The Orange, Fifth-Pleading, Weasel Faced Dumpster Fire"

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - After seeing Trump sweat his orange complected face off for 4 hours in front of the New York City investigating judge, long time friends Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan sat down and co-wrote song about the "Beer Belly" butthole (i.e. Donald Trump).

Bob Dylan came up with the catchy title, "The Ballad of The Orange, Fifth-Pleading, Weasel Faced, Dumpster Fire."

Bruce Springsteen is credited with the verse which reads:

Trump lied and lied

and then, he lied some more

and then he lied a whole fucking lot more

and then he grabbed the pussies of Republican women

Cowbell Notes Music Magazine is reporting that Taylor Swift has expressed a desire to record the Springsteen/Dylan song.