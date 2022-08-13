Three of The Country's Top Mafiosos Meet To Discuss Donald Trump

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The word on the streets of Brooklyn is that three of the underworld's top Mafia bosses met to discuss the situation regarding Donald Trump.

The Cloud 9 News Agency is reporting that the three high-profile crime family mobsters are Salvatore Goombalini, head of Brooklyn's Goombalini Family, Guido Tannagoosa boss of Kansas City's Tannagoosa Family, and the head of Chicago's Milazzo Family, Vittorio Milazzo.

The three Cosa Nostra heads are still upset at the fact that Donald Trump still owes them millions of dollars from when he was building his high-rise buildings in the "Big Apple," (New York City).

The nation's top Mafioso, Salvatore Goombalini said that if the Orange Bitch (i.e. Trump) doesn't pay what he rightfully owes to the crime families, he (DJT) will be taken "Fishing" in the East River, by two or three of Sal's nine brothers.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen investigated, and he found out that Trump owes five of the top Mafia families in the US a grand total of $327.7 million.