Three of The Country's Top Mafiosos Meet To Discuss Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 August 2022

image for Three of The Country's Top Mafiosos Meet To Discuss Donald Trump
The head of Chicago's Milazzo Crime Family, Vittorio Milazzo is very, very upset with the Trumpturd.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The word on the streets of Brooklyn is that three of the underworld's top Mafia bosses met to discuss the situation regarding Donald Trump.

The Cloud 9 News Agency is reporting that the three high-profile crime family mobsters are Salvatore Goombalini, head of Brooklyn's Goombalini Family, Guido Tannagoosa boss of Kansas City's Tannagoosa Family, and the head of Chicago's Milazzo Family, Vittorio Milazzo.

The three Cosa Nostra heads are still upset at the fact that Donald Trump still owes them millions of dollars from when he was building his high-rise buildings in the "Big Apple," (New York City).

The nation's top Mafioso, Salvatore Goombalini said that if the Orange Bitch (i.e. Trump) doesn't pay what he rightfully owes to the crime families, he (DJT) will be taken "Fishing" in the East River, by two or three of Sal's nine brothers.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen investigated, and he found out that Trump owes five of the top Mafia families in the US a grand total of $327.7 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMafiaSalvatore Goombalini

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more