Goombalini Family Boss Salvatore Goombalini Says His Family Could Buy Trump Just From The Money In The Family's Petty Cash Fund

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - Mob boss Salvatore Goombalini told reporter Carmine Catalino, with The New York Sunshine Observer that The Whoremonger aka Donald Trump, is not as rich as he brags he is.

Goombalini stated that his "Family" could buy The Trumpturd with just the money from the Goombalini "Petty Cash Fund."

Meanwhile, the mother of the 10 Goombalini brothers, Annunciata told Mr. Catalino that ever since the low-life, swamp dweller (Trump) disrespected every woman in America by saying that they would let him grab them by the pussy, she began looking at him as nothing more than a little-dicked, hemorrhoid-looking used tampon.

Trump is now saying that he has never heard of Salvatore Goombalini, or his 9 brothers, or their mom Annunciata, or their father Pirandello, or even Stormy Daniels.

Sal said that he will definitely REMIND Jumbo Trumpo how much he still owes the Goombalini Family, and he will show him a video of what the bottom of the East River looks like.