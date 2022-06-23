The Quacky Supreme Court brought down New York state’s system for issuing concealed weapons permits, ruling that the law requiring that applicants demonstrate “proper cause” and “good moral character” violates the Second Amendment.

The 14th amendment is more appropriate to this case based on Constructional law: "nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

If one person is legally allowed to buy then another one has the same right. Buying a weapon is a privilege not a right. Keeping things in clear perspective, the second amendment gives no such right to either person.

The 6-3 decision in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, marks the widest protection of gun rights since 2010, when the court applied nationwide a 2008 ruling establishing an individual right of armed self-defense within the home.

It puts in question similar laws in at least eight other states and the District of Columbia, where authorities hold substantial discretion over issuing concealed-weapons permits.

Yes, the constitution say's "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." But, nowhere in the constitution does it say the right to manufacture, sell, or import arms.

The founding fathers most likely wanted the Congress to control the manufacturing and sale of weapons, to prevent American Indians and the French from purchasing weapons from Black Smith's in the American colonies, because the weapons would be used to destroy American colonists. This is evident in passages within the preamble of the constitution: "We the People of the United States, promote domestic Tranquility, promote the general Welfare, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

The democrats could make laws prohibiting the manufacturer and sale of arms, to promote the general Welfare of America; it's the duty of the federal government as stated in the federal constitution. They could make laws limiting the manufacturing of certain weapons, or a limit of production on all weapons. They could also require a locking systems on all weapons.

They could also make laws favoring plaintiff's in suing people who cause harm with fire arm's which includes manufacturer's and retailer's.

They could make a law requiring gun retailers to send copies of gun finger prints and sales information to local law enforcement. It doesn't restrict the sale of the weapons; it only informs the police, to promote the general Welfare of America.

They could make a law restricting the import of weapons, increasing the tariff of foreign weapons, or preventing the import of all weapons: Keep and Hold is not the same as Sell, Manufacture, or Import.

Bear: means to carry the weight of; support. Keep: means have or retain possession of. It's different from Sell: give or hand over (something) in exchange for money. And, it's different from Manufacturer: a person or company that makes goods for sale.