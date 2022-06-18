The US Government Hits The NRA With A $29.3 Million Fine

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The NRA is as furious as a rooster with a limp pecker after learning that they are being hit with a $29.3 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Baltimore's 13 District Court, alleges that the NRA has been selling AR-15 assault rifles that have triggers that were illegally purchased from an Iraqi gun dealer, who goes by the false name of Nim Nim Shite.

A rep for the NRA, Sally "Crosshairs" McChumpmeister, 64, insists that the triggers were all purchased from the Birmingham, Alabama trigger factory named We Be Triggers Y'all.

McChumpmeister noted that the only parts that the NRA has purchased from Iraqi dealers are rubber safeties, onyx grips, platinum muzzle feeders, buckskin ejection covers, compensatory compensators, hollow buffer tubes, and NRA decals. ■