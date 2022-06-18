The Supreme Court Rules 7 to 2, That Trump Will Not Be Allowed To Run For President

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - In a ruling that many Republicans saw coming, the highest court in the land has just issued a ruling which strictly prohibits Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump from ever running for the office of president again.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated that the ruling is final and that if Trump even remotely tries to challenge the ruling, the court will hit him with a $2 million fine, incarcerate him for no less than three months, and his Florida and New York driving licenses will be taken away.

Roberts said that it is high time the Trumptard realizes that he isn't shit and he is not going to fucking intimidate grown adults with his bat shit crazy diatribes and harangues.

Even Melania, Jumbo Trumpo's wife said that she is glad as hell that her husband will be prohibited from ever holding the office of president again.

Meanwhile, Hope Hicks, Maria Bartiromo, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, have all said that now that Donald is just simply John Q. Citizen, they are no longer interested in him.