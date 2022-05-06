Elon Musk buys Facebook, YouTube, and the US Congress

According to Elon Musk spokespersons, he has a nose for opportunities.

Not satisfied with merely the purchase of Twitter, he is now moving the goal posts toward additional targets for his billionaire appetite.

He would take the CEO role for various social media companies to new heights of free speech.

Plus put himself in charge of congress itself—but in a role for positive change, they say.

However, not all billionaires are happy.

For them, If Zelensky is "the Churchill of our time" (according to George W. Bush), Musk is "a combo of Benedict Arnold and Neville Chamberlain."

"Doesn't he know whose side he's supposed to be on?" has also been heard among the grumblings.

"I mean, really. Who is in control here?"

And just what is going on here?

Musk has nosed out foul play, as with Twitter-like tendencies to censor for life views that criticize or threaten billionaire programs sponsored by the ruling party.

Trump's beating Hillary Clinton? All due to Russian manipulation and once known as “Russia-gate.”

Criticism of US support of the war in Ukraine?

According to the OPN (officially preferred narrative) and mainstream media, "Russian disinformation."

Hunter Biden's laptop as a source of dirt on this man, plus possible influence peddling and pay-off to his father, current president of the United States?

Don't go there unless you're a died-in-the-wool anarchist type and Putin lover.

A case for Russia's war in Ukraine as defense versus offense? You're a commie no-good and do not deserve to make your argument in Twitter, Facebook, or anywhere else!

Elon Musk has set out to change all that, after numerous critics with alternative views have been canceled and banned for life on those very sites.

But is it Elon Musk at work here or his nose?

The nose contains veins deep beneath the surface named after rivers in Hades, particularly Archeron, Styx, and Lethe.

Elon's veins tend to surface violently and throb during his spells of sensing “Something is rotten in Denmark.”

Hence to his surfacing as more than a billionaire engineer and inventor to social media and democracy investigator.

Where will it stop?

Some are now saying “Rotten in Denmark” (RID) training for the common citizenry is next, with training centers in America's and the globe's shopping centers.

Similar to physical therapy training, these shops promise to be the “nose-guard” for fair play and control of the plutocracy of the future.