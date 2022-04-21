Bezos-Musk, Inc. Wants To Purchase The New Planet Labia Majora

AUSTIN - (Satire News) - Word coming from deep in the heart of Texas, is that the biggest company in the entire world, Bezos-Musk, Inc., is in the process of purchasing the newly discovered planet, Labia Majora.

Contrary to what many uniformed people think, the planet was named after the star constellation and not for the intimate female body part.

Jeff Bezos said that he and Elon Musk, who together have more money than the entire continent of Europe, were seriously thinking about buying the sun, but after sitting down and putting paper to it - they both decided to pass on it.

Meanwhile, Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has hinted that she would like for the United States government to purchase the sun for the energy that it could bring to the citizens of the USA, and her neighbors Canada, Mexico, and Cambodia.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: My goodness is Marjorie Taylor Greene one effed up dishwater blonde bitch or what?]