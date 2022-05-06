Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Remark That Now That They Own Twitter, They Will Begin Charging Users 15¢ Per Word

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 6 May 2022

image for Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Remark That Now That They Own Twitter, They Will Begin Charging Users 15¢ Per Word

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, who along with Jeff Bezos, are the proud owners of the largest corporation in the world, Bezos-Musk, Inc., have just made an astounding announcement.

Jeff and Elon, have just purchased Twitter, and they have let it be known that they are going to change the format and they'll begin o start charging 15¢ per word.

The two money kings spoke with BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx, and they let her know that the only persons who will not have to pay the 'per word' fee will be Pope Francisco, President Biden's personal attorney Myron Lippowitz, the hip hop duet of Bro Yo and Mo Fo, and all of the members of their favorite baseball team, the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, Putin is still reportedly in hiding due to feeling guilty-as-shit about having invaded the nice, friendly, peace-loving country of the Ukraine.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

