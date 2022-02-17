Bezos-Musk, Inc., To Develop The World’s First Portable Bidet

AUSTIN, Texas – (Satire News) – The biggest corporation in the entire world has just announced that they will soon be marketing the world’s very first portable bidet.

The PB, as Jeff Bezos has pegged it, (no pun intended) will be roughly the size of a standard harmonica.

The name for the PB was chosen by Jeff Bezos’ wife who named it “Swish Away.”

Elon Musk notes that the “Swish Away” will come in half a dozen designer colors including Bidet Blue, Ravishing Red, Passionate Purple, Luxurious Lavender, Risque Raw Siena, and Caressing Camouflage.

Bezos stated that the Portable Bidets can be purchased directly from Bezos-Musk, or by logging on to www.begonenowpoo.ass ■