Elon Musk buys The Spoof for under $500

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Tuesday, 26 April 2022

image for Elon Musk buys The Spoof for under $500
The Spoof writers hear the news of Musk's takeover

Billionaire attention-seeking arsehole Elon Musk has offered to buy The Spoof website for $420, a reference to Musk's supposed love of marijuana.

"I like weed because it's cool," said Musk. "And I'm cool."

His real name is Leroy Twatt, but he gained his nickname "Elon Musk" because he has a face like an elongated muskrat.

Musk is now the world's richest man, and his fans have said he will bring a more business-like approach to The Spoof. One of them, Gary Baldy explained, "Musk is a great businessman. He makes good decisions, like his decisions to be born into a really rich family which meant he never had to worry about money."

Others have expressed concern about what Musk's takeover might mean for The Spoof. Musk has said he would like to remove all censorship from The Spoof.

Editor Geoff Tippex disagreed. "Censorship? What censorship? The Spoof is already full of crap written by semi-literate baboons. If anything it needs more censorship - or at least editing - to increase the quality. But editing is hard, and I don't have enough time to read through dozen of stories. Maybe if I get a share of the $420 then I might be able to spend more than 5 minutes a day on it."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskThe SpoofTwitter

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more