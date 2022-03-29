Will Smith: “I’m Not Gonna Hit You. The Hell I’m Not!”

BILLINGSGATE POST: Not since John Wayne suddenly changed his mind in the movie, McClintock!, has there been such a reversal of course versus one’s initial statement.

When President Biden went off-script by suggesting that Vladimir Putin lose his job as President of Russia; then saying he was ‘expressing my outrage’ but not making a policy change when he said Putin ‘cannot remain in power,’ the remark caught both American and international Goombahs off-guard, with the White House spending the weekend mopping up the mess.

While these loose words could precipitate World War III and an exchange of nuclear missiles between Russia and the USA, perhaps ending civilization, nothing will ever surpass the most dramatic reversal in the history of modern changes of heart:

In the 1963 American Western comedy film, McClintock! - the Duke initially took a step back, but then changed his mind, knocking his adversary head-over-heels with a bone crushing haymaker, which some might say was a cheap shot.

And just the other night, Will Smith, after initially laughing at the G. I. Jane joke aimed at his wife by Chris Rock at the Oscars, huffed and puffed as he sauntered up to the defenseless comedian and slapped him silly.

In another famous turnaround that dominated the news cycle for awhile; Elmer Smuckmeister of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, when confronted by an irate father, did a timely reversal.

“Don’t shoot! I’ll marry your daughter. (pause) Is that your daughter?”

“Shoot!”

Dr. Slim: “We all make mistakes. Give the guy a break.”

Dirty: “Yo. Dr. Dude. You bleeding-heart sumb*tch. You sound like you have been watching Rachel Maddow again.”