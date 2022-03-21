President Putin Reveals That He Has Fallen Madly In Love With Melania Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 March 2022

image for President Putin Reveals That He Has Fallen Madly In Love With Melania Trump
Melania says that Vlady is the best texter and sexter that she has ever known.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - Close associates of President Putin say that the Russia leader is getting flakier and flakier.

One longtime assistant said that one day Put, as his close friends call him, went outside by the swimming pool wearing a flip flop on his left foot and a snow ski on his right foot.

Another time the commie bastard, as VP Harris calls him, was seen at a Moscow McDonalds ordering a vodka-on-the-rocks.

And now the Kremlin Voice has just broken the story that Vladimir has just told his urologist that he has fallen head-over-heels in love with Melania Trump.

The urologist told the KV, that Vlady and Melly (as he affectionately refers to her) text at least 17 times a day, sometimes he'll text her (and sext her) at 11 pm (Florida time), 6 am (Moscow time).

Putin's urologist, who refused to give his name, stated that Putin told him that he has never had so many erections as he gets whenever he thinks of Melania's sweet, sexy, gorgeous ass.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: After doing a bit of research, I learned that Putin's urologist is Dr. Oleg "Fingers" Pashavich, 73.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Melania TrumpVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more