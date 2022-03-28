Biden's "Putin must go" leads to new interpretations of "Let's go Brandon"

Mr. Biden's current pronouncement that "Putin must go" has brought an almost immediate response from US intelligence.

Laying out whoever "must go" has of course been a noble sentiment from far back in political discourse, including as applied to Mr. Trump.

Recently, Mr. Trudeau of Canada exercised this sort of proclamation with a "The truckers must go" decision, settling a protest by use of "emergency powers."

Nor is a "so and so must go" proclamation any sort of code, but a straight- forward demand to initiate change.

It assumes the right to command everywhere, especially when the problem is the surfacing of "unacceptable views" (and actions).

Mr. Biden is said to be considering additional such demands, apparently seeing his role as chief commander-of-the-globe, not just the US.

Possibilities here include: "President Xi must go, and, while we're at it, President Maduro, President Obrador, President Kovind, President Lukashenko, and, let me see, a few others . . . ah, yes, must go."

Is this sort of positioning himself as world leader telling the globe what to do a sign of arrogance?

Not at all, assures The New York Times and members of its cohort in the mainstream press.

Mr. Biden is head of the United States, which in turn is the head of the command structure of the unipolar global movement led by the United States. His position is assured.

If he wants to tell what world leaders should go or not go, that is his prerogative and a sure way toward global calm and satisfaction.

However, various members of the US intelligence community have stepped forward with further information on this "must go" edict that is becoming so popular.

Roiling through sports stadiums in recent times has been a loud and repetitive chant, now known to have the purpose of insulting Mr. Biden.

"Let's go, Brandon" has been the apparent sound being expressed, but that alternatively has been interpreted as "F-ck Biden!"

The "Let's go, Brandon" interpretation has become code for the less enthusiastic alternative.

Even more significant, further de-coding indicates "Let's go, Brandon" to mean "Biden must go."

Polling suggests the Democrats may be in for some resistance in upcoming midterms and 2024.

Also, a maid at The White House has contacted this source, saying she has heard Mr. Biden muttering in his sleep:

"Me? Biden must go? I think not. No. Onward to 2028 and beyond that, I would say, is the likely scenario."