Who? What? How? Did Putin Surrender? Or...

Russia Surrendered?

Really? Russia is pulling out of Ukraine?

Yes, and no. Seems Russia's stuck, in a stalemate, not advancing, not resupplied, lost the map, no GPS, stale food supplies, freezing cold, so they're calling it a victory, retreating, going home. Russia claims to have won their objective, and saved the persecuted Russians in the east from the Ukrainian Nazis.

After having taught Ukraine a lesson, they're going home, to mother Russia.

Putin's fingers and knees crossed, hoping the Russians never learn the truth from television, social media or iPhones.

To paraphrase John Cleese speaking to David Kline's Otto about the Vietnam war in A Fish Called Wanda: "m tellin' ya baby, they kicked your little ass there. Boy, they whooped yer hide Real GOOD."

Donald Trump's excuse for earlier calling Putin savvy, a genius and smart, at the start of the Ukraine invasion, says now that Putin has changed.

Does this mean that Trump once believed that Putin was savvy, a genius, and smart?

Also, does Trump still believe Putin did not meddle in the 2016 election, though 17 intelligence agencies said that Putin did indeed interfere?

Putin's attempt to medal in the 2020 election was stopped. And Joe Biden sure whooped Trump's hide Real GOOD in the 2020 election.

Putin's army is slowly turning east, going back home to Russia, defeated. Its military is decimated, over 10 thousand Russian soldiers dead, parts of Ukraine resembling Hiroshima after the bomb was dropped, and so many innocent Ukrainian men, women, children needlessly dead.

Putin picked on the wrong enemy. Ukrainians are tough. They eat nails for breakfast, hammers for lunch, and an ax for supper.

Bravo Ukraine!

Read more by this author: