Like A Bad Neighbor, Kamala Is There: Biden’s Insurance Policy

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Friday, 25 March 2022

image for Like A Bad Neighbor, Kamala Is There: Biden’s Insurance Policy
Cackle Cackle!

BILLINGSGATE POST: Like a latter-day Cleghorn Leghorn, Joe Biden blustered into the Democrat chicken coop and picked a chick that had been handed down from one rooster to another for twenty years. Even Donald Duck had a run with her. He loved her cluck - or so it was rumored.

Her most memorable fling was with the former Mayor of San Francisco, Willie Brown. It was said that the song, Put Your Heels On My Shoulders, by Paul Anka, was all about them.

She played many other roles in her career. But her biggest one is present; that of being an insurance policy for President Biden.

To explain: If for any reason, Joe is declared unable to function in his job as president, Kamala will take over. Even the most anti-Biden conservative will take a comatose Biden rather than having to listen to her cackle for the remainder of his term. Already, worried Democrats are preparing a holographic image of Joe reading from his TelePrompter..

Dr. Slim:

Old Macdonald had a farm E-I-E-I-O.
And on his farm he had some chickens E-I-E-I-O
With a cackle cackle here
And a cackle cackle there
Here a cackle, there a cackle
Everywhere a cackle cackle

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. I have a feeling that I might be your insurance policy.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

