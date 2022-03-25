Like A Bad Neighbor, Kamala Is There: Biden’s Insurance Policy

BILLINGSGATE POST: Like a latter-day Cleghorn Leghorn, Joe Biden blustered into the Democrat chicken coop and picked a chick that had been handed down from one rooster to another for twenty years. Even Donald Duck had a run with her. He loved her cluck - or so it was rumored.

Her most memorable fling was with the former Mayor of San Francisco, Willie Brown. It was said that the song, Put Your Heels On My Shoulders, by Paul Anka, was all about them.

She played many other roles in her career. But her biggest one is present; that of being an insurance policy for President Biden.

To explain: If for any reason, Joe is declared unable to function in his job as president, Kamala will take over. Even the most anti-Biden conservative will take a comatose Biden rather than having to listen to her cackle for the remainder of his term. Already, worried Democrats are preparing a holographic image of Joe reading from his TelePrompter..

Dr. Slim:

Old Macdonald had a farm E-I-E-I-O.

And on his farm he had some chickens E-I-E-I-O

With a cackle cackle here

And a cackle cackle there

Here a cackle, there a cackle

Everywhere a cackle cackle

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. I have a feeling that I might be your insurance policy.”