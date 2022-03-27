“For God’s Sake, This Man Cannot Remain In Power”

Big so what? Everyone in the world recognizes Vladimir Putin is killing innocent people, destroying homes, cities, cutting off water supplies, bombing hospitals, turning a landscape to ashes.

Get real, folks. Stop your nervous Nellie antics. White House people are fast to apologized, saying that President Biden spoke spontaneously, out of turn, off-script and didn't actually mean regime change, or assassination.

Dios mio! Never!

If any one of you, apologists, anywhere in the world, had a next-door neighbor who bombed your home, back yard, destroyed your food and water supply, and then you discovered that the same neighbor kidnapped your children, you also would say to the police, "For God's sake, man, this neighbor must be stopped. He cannot continue."

Unless you were a pussy.

The Chief Pussy Grabber and his followers should begin criticizing President Biden and defending Vladimir Putin as the Mother Teresa of Russia. They'll say Putin's crimes were only "ambitious," but Joe Biden should be removed from office, put on trial for his intolerance, and hopefully jailed. Forever!

"Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!"

Did the Chief Pussy Grabber and his chorus forget the First Amendment? President Biden didn't sign off on it when he became President of the United States. Biden spoke the truth.

By the way, there were not and are not "some good Nazis on both sides."

Read more by this author: