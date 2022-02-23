Biden Confuses Ukraine With UK: Warns Putin To Not Attack Queen

BILLINGSGATE POST: Proving once again that he is as mentally sharp as the day he was born, President Biden went off script while addressing the Nation yesterday. While squinting his eyes to appear mean, he asked God to judge Vladimir Putin if he invaded the United Kingdom.

“NATO will not stand by while Russia troops surround this country,” he warned Putin. “Today I am calling on everyone in America to plug their EV’s into the nearest socket so that we will not be blackmailed by double-digit gas prices.”

“To show Vladimir that he has awoken a sleeping lion, I am ordering my faithful satrap, Vice-President Harris, to cackle at him every time he threatens to invade the UK.”

Then, reducing his voice to a whisper, he admonishes Putin:

“We got you by the nuts, Vladimir. Either you pull your troops back, or we will nuke you back to the Middle Ages.”

Dr. Slim: “It’s time for the interns with the white jackets to get out the giant butterfly nets.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Rack up the balls, boys. Put away the cues. Father Time is on his way, and he ain’t gonna lose.”