Russia Issues A Very, Very Strong Warning To Lithuania

MOSCOW – (World News) – The Kremlin Voice has made it known to the little bitty country of Lithuania that if one of it’s fighter jets crosses into Russian air space again it will be shot down and the biggest piece of the plane that will be left will be smaller than a Russian ruble (coin).

President Vladimir Putin was told by a spokesperson for the Lithuanian Air Force that the pilot got blinded by the afternoon sun and did not realize that he had strayed 283 miles into Russian territory.

Putin replied that he did not want to hear no fucking excuses. He added that if it happens again he may just have five of his Russian bombers accidentally stray into Lithuanian air space and mistakingly destroy the capital city of Vilnius. ■