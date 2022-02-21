Putin officially recognizes Dumb-Ass independence

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Monday, 21 February 2022

Putin today has officially recognized the separatist Dumb-Ass region of Russian speaking peoples on the Eastern edge of Ukraine. He then demanded Ukraine stop shelling the Dumb-Ass peoples.

Putin is not afraid of sanctions since Russia is far richer than lessor nations. Vast reserves of natural gas are one of the key resources needed by Europe today putting Putin in the cat-bird seat.

He detailed his threat if military action against the Dumb-Ass region continues.

“I’m not afraid of Biden. Sanctions, spanktions!! Who cares about it!! I’ll tell you what I’ll do if Biden pulls something! No more will I rub his leg hairs! Then the USA will have to deal with his tantrums”.

Putin then commemorated the first time he yelled “Let’s go Brandon” by singing On Blueberry Hill.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

