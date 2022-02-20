Putin Blames Ukraine For "Escalation"

Vladimir Putin, all 5’5” of him, blames Ukraine for the escalation at the Ukrainian border. That’s like blaming a swimmer for getting killed by a shark. Or the pot is calling the sink black. And the sun saying the moon is hot.

Putin seems to forget that those are Russian nuclear weapons surrounding Ukraine, along with 50% of Russia’s military force. Could the guy be experiencing a mid-life reality crisis? Women are said to have mid-life crises. However, as a rule, women never go around looking for a neighbor’s home to invade.

Imagine, for example, a woman in her mid-life crisis, parking her SUV in front of a neighbor’s home, a Kalashnikov mounted on the hood of her car and demanding that the neighbors let her move in and take over their home. But of course, this would never happen. Someone would call the police.

It may seem absurd, but that is what Putin is demanding of a neighbor. And he is serious. He’s making his demands with nuclear weapons, tanks, foot soldiers, planes, helicopters, and Kalashnikovs rifles. All of his 5 feet, 5 inches.

Someone called NATO. NATO quietly advised Putin to return home and take care of his own house before his mid-life crisis sends him into early retirement.

Putin is invading neighboring countries like Hitler. Hitler was stopped and sent into retirement.

Sharks kill swimmers. Pots are black. The sun is hot. Putin go home.

