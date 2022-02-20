The recent rise in popularity of the piano accordion across the United Kingdom has been linked to the newly-formed presidency of Joe Biden, according to a poll conducted among residents.

Since the inauguration, over ninety per cent of UK citizens have taken up the instrument, with many playing in the street, in supermarkets and even public lavatories.

One woman, Tracy Dell, 52, from Berner Street in Whitechapel, East London, told BBC London: "Since Trump got the boot and Joe took up office, I've rarely stopped playing and neither has my husband and the kids.

"I've learned The Rose of Tralee by heart and can also play Adagio by Andoni with the aid of sheet music.

"It's as if the whole district is celebrating Joe's win through the music of the piano accordion and I couldn't be happier"

In a similar occurrence in 1962, the Yorkshire town of Sheffield experienced a huge spike in mouth organ recitals following Prime Minister Harold Wilson's famous, 'The pound in your pocket' speech during a televised election broadcast on the BBC.