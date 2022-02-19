President Biden Has Just Signed A Presidential Executive Order That Anyone Who Qualifies as Being Poor Will Pay a Standard Tax of 75¢ Per Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden has just assured himself the he will be re-elected in 2024.

Acting on advice from VP Harris, the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Tom Brady, he will be signing a new Presidential Executive Order that will be implemented immediately, which states that anyone who qualifies as being poor will only pay a standard amount of 75¢ in income tax per year.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the law which has been pegged, The New 2022 Tax Law That Gives The Poor People of America A Much-Need Financial Break, will absolutely assure that the Democrats will continue to be in the White House in 2024, plus they will also get a majority vote in the Senate.

Meanwhile reports coming from inside Mar-a-Lago say that the Trumptard could be heard yelling, screaming, and vomiting, when he heard about the new poor people's tax.