President Biden Has Just Signed A Presidential Executive Order That Anyone Who Qualifies as Being Poor Will Pay a Standard Tax of 75¢ Per Year

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 19 February 2022

image for President Biden Has Just Signed A Presidential Executive Order That Anyone Who Qualifies as Being Poor Will Pay a Standard Tax of 75¢ Per Year
According to a tax expert the poor will pay no more tha 75¢, but some could still possibly get a tax return of up to $35,000.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden has just assured himself the he will be re-elected in 2024.

Acting on advice from VP Harris, the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Tom Brady, he will be signing a new Presidential Executive Order that will be implemented immediately, which states that anyone who qualifies as being poor will only pay a standard amount of 75¢ in income tax per year.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the law which has been pegged, The New 2022 Tax Law That Gives The Poor People of America A Much-Need Financial Break, will absolutely assure that the Democrats will continue to be in the White House in 2024, plus they will also get a majority vote in the Senate.

Meanwhile reports coming from inside Mar-a-Lago say that the Trumptard could be heard yelling, screaming, and vomiting, when he heard about the new poor people's tax.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

