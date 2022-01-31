Millions of Canadians Say That They Do Not Want Covid Shots and No One Is Going To Make Them Get Them

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 31 January 2022

image for Millions of Canadians Say That They Do Not Want Covid Shots and No One Is Going To Make Them Get Them
A typical summer day in Montreal, Canada.

QUEBEC, Canada – (Satire News) – The Canadian government has just issued a memo stating that Canada has more unvaccinated people than any country in the world.

A Quinnipinni poll showed that 98.7% of all residents are not vaxed. The poll showed that Canadians simply feel that the cold, frigid, freezing weather will kill off all of the Covid germs.

President Biden has stated that he and VP Harris are seriously considering issuing a “No Shot – No Visit” policy to anyone from Canada thinking about entering the US to visit, to shop, or to engage in pay-for-sex sex.

Meanwhile, the Trumptard who hates Canadians with an unbounded passion suggests that the US government simply build a wall between the United States and Canada like the one he built on the Southern border between the United States and Mexico.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: What Southern wall??? The pussy grabber spent $93 billion of US taxpayers money and all he managed to build was 173 feet of a cheap, particle board wall.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

