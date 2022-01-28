Donald Trump Says If He Wants To Move To England, He Will, No Matter What Queen Elizabeth Says

LONDON – (UK Satire) – London's Ta Ta For Now News reports that the twice-impeached, one-term pathological liar (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) is so extremely butt-hurt at the fact that her majesty the queen stated on-the-record, that he is not to set foot in the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth, and 98.3% of everyone living in the UK, do not want the predatorial pussy-grabbing orange blob of baboon shit anywhere near their beloved UK.

Piers Morgan, who hates DJT more than he hates his hemorrhoids, stated that the Trumptard needs to be imprisoned so that he can be an example to other members of the GOP that one cannot simply do whatever the fuck one wants to do, and expect to get away with it (true dat), as they say in Tottenham.

Ta Ta For Now News has stated that Republicans like Steve Bannon, Mitch McConnell, Jim Jordan, Ann Coulter, Matt Gaetz, and the ugliest scarecrow-looking creature on the face of the Earth; Marjorie Taylor Greene will all soon be fitted for orange prison jumpsuits as well.

SIDENOTE: The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi recently commented to Anderson Cooper, that the time has come to gather up all of the evil, hateful, low-life, Trump douche bag ass-kissers, and hide them in some cold, damp, dimly-lit prison up in Massachusetts.