Build Back Better-Peter Picked Peck Of Peppers

It’s all in the name. Build Back Better sounds more like an apology campaign. It echo’s a confession of neglect. Like: Yes, it’s a dump, but with a coat of paint, it’ll come back better. All it needs is some spit and shine.

You have to have a motto with more zing! A motto that sounds positive and permanent, and is not a tongue twister.

No one wants to get on a plane that was built back better last year. No, no, no.

It’s still the same old plane with a new coat of paint. Three miles up on a trans-Atlantic flight and that new coat of paint isn’t going to help much. Same with a bridge, or a lead pipe for drinking water.

Who thought of the Build Back Better slogan, Joe Biden’s great grandfather that Biden likes to quote?

Of course, slogans can’t go to the opposite extreme using a motto like, Let's Stick It To The Republicans. But basically, the appropriations for the Build Back Better program is to improve the necessities of the country, win votes and stick it to the Republicans.

All Republicans managed to do was to give the top richest 3% a tax cut after Trump moved into the White House.

Kennedy had the Moon Shot.

Could Biden use The Biden Building Erections? Maybe not. The Resurrection? No. Build Back Better? No, no, no.

How about: Nobody Builds It Better? Maybe just a little plagiarism involved, but Republicans would jump and vote for that with a smile.

Mitch McConnell? Oh yeah!

