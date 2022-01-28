President Biden Says He’ll Replace Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer With a Middle-Aged, Vegan, Pro-Vax, Lesbian Woman

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 January 2022

image for President Biden Says He’ll Replace Retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer With a Middle-Aged, Vegan, Pro-Vax, Lesbian Woman
The text graphic says it all...nuff said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden says that he has decided to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer with a middle-aged, vegan, pro-vax, lesbian woman.

POTUS said that he has instructed VP Harris to look into the possibility of finding some dirt on the remaining Republican Supreme Court justices.

The president has also informed his attorney general to make finding something that is not kosher, his number one priority, noting that he is merely using the set of tactics that the Trumptard used.

SIDENOTE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that she will be contacting one of the best attorneys in the nation, Gloria Allred, to get her input on how to legally go about removing GOP-leaning justices.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

