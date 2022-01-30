Donald Trump and Hope Hicks Spotted Playing Footsie At a Brooklyn McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 January 2022

image for Donald Trump and Hope Hicks Spotted Playing Footsie At a Brooklyn McDonalds
This is the McDonalds in Brooklyn where the Trumptard and Hope Hicks were spotted.

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – The Daily Dirt has just reported that Donald Trump (aka The Pussy Grabber) was spotted with long-time girlfriend Hope Hicks at a local McDonalds in Brooklyn.

Reporter Stormy Coin said she saw the amoristic couple dining on Big Macs, McFries, and chocolate McMilk Shakes, as they engaged in a bit of “Under-The-Table Footsie.’

Hope could be heard moaning ever so softly, as if she had just had an orgasmic orgasm, while the Trumptard could be heard uttering his favorite all-time phrase, “I really won the fucking election, but the Dems paid off the Supreme Court to give the election to Joey (Biden)."

Hicks was heard whispering, get over it lover, you know that in my heart, you’ve won me, along with all of my fantastically sexy sensuous body parts.

In Other Trump News. Andy Cohen, America’s number 1 information guru has commented that contrary to recent rumors, Melania is not pregnant with LeBron James' baby.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHope Hicks

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more