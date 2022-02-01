The Supremes: Why Kamala Harris Got Flushed

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Tuesday, 1 February 2022

image for The Supremes: Why Kamala Harris Got Flushed
Cackle Cackle

BILLINGSGATE POST: Rumors around the Beltway are replete with questions regarding why Vice-President Kamala Harris’ name is not being included among those being mentioned as possible nominees to fill Associate Justice Breyer’s place on the Supreme Court.

Academically, she is considered without peer. Although she didn’t attend Yale or Harvard, her signature cackle, a hybrid noise best described as what might result from a ménage a trois with Heckle and Jeckle and a demented hyena, alone makes her stand apart from the Ivy League hacks who currently call the shots in the highest court of the land.

Other than 69 percent of those polled, no one doubts her credentials. Even those who call themselves liberals consider her a train wreck. Working her way up the ladder in California politics, she had a reputation for gaining political stature by putting her heels on the shoulders of Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco.

Although she seemingly has all the credentials required by President Biden to be a Supreme; she’s Black and she’s arguably a woman, it doesn’t appear that she is on the short list of candidates.

Dr. Slim: “Someone ruined a perfect horse’s ass when they put teeth in her mouth.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. How would you like to be her dentist?”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenKamala HarrisSupreme Court

