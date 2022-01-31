President Biden’s Doctor Says He Is As Fit As A Fiddle And That He Makes Trump Look Like He’s 103-Years-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, has just announced that President Biden is in excellent health.

She noted that his personal physician, Dr. Lulu McFoo, checked him out and she said that every part of him looks great including his gonads (balls), his uvula (that little throat thingy), and his peckerino (penis).

Dr. McFoo instructed the 79-year-old president to continue with his exercise regimen of running 7 miles every day, doing 75 push-ups at noon, and doing 75 sit-ups before going to bed.

She also told POTUS to limit his vichyssoise intake to no more than one serving per month.

SIDENOTE: When the Trumpard heard how fantastic the president’s health is he remarked in his arrogantly sarcastic, overweight SOB manner that it is all just a hoax, a witch hunt, and he is going to sue Dr. McFoo.