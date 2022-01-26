VP Harris Is Shocked At The Research Study Findings Conducted On The Members of Trump's Hard-Core Base

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to BuzzFuzz, VP Harris has just read a research study conducted on the Trumptard’s base and she was astonished at the findings.

The vice-president learned that there are still several million individuals (most with at least a 10th grade education) who still really and truly believe that the “Income Tax Evader” (Trump) actually won the 2020 presidential election.

Taffeta Kixx, a writer for BuzzFuzz, stated that VP Harris sat in her office and shook her head, and asked herself how in the world people living in 2022, could even remotely think that a low-life, pussy-grabbing, pathological liar like Old Toddler Fingers could have possibly won the election.

Harris said that even hard-core Republicans like Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Chris Christie, Toby Keith, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Kid Rock, Marjorie Taylor Greene and hip hop rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow have all stated that Trump did in fact lose the election (fair and square).

According to information guru, Andy Cohen, even Sean Hannity, a staunch Trumpian, has commented that the Trump supporters need to accept that he lost the election, and stop stressing out about it before they start developing shit like baldness, inverted nipples (women), athlete’s foot, habitual brain farts, cellulite (women), and ass sores (both men and women).