President Biden Is Investigating Fake Evangelicals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – iRumors has just broken the story that President Biden has called for a thorough investigation into allegations that there are many fake evangelicals operating in the Midwest; namely Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

POTUS has made it abundantly clear that these counterfeit pastors and pastoresses will be tracked down, caught, and punished like hell (pun intended).

The president has put VP Harris is charge of the newly formed government agency known as “The Fake Evangelical Tracking Department”

SIDENOTE: National information guru Andy Cohen has said that fake evangelicals have now surpassed racist atheists as the most hated group in America.