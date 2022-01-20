President Biden Is Investigating Fake Evangelicals

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 January 2022

POTUS has just appointed Jet Blue Airlines pilot Sandy Barco, 36, to be director of The Fake Evangelical Tracking Dept.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – iRumors has just broken the story that President Biden has called for a thorough investigation into allegations that there are many fake evangelicals operating in the Midwest; namely Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

POTUS has made it abundantly clear that these counterfeit pastors and pastoresses will be tracked down, caught, and punished like hell (pun intended).

The president has put VP Harris is charge of the newly formed government agency known as “The Fake Evangelical Tracking Department”

SIDENOTE: National information guru Andy Cohen has said that fake evangelicals have now surpassed racist atheists as the most hated group in America.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
evangelicalsJoseph Biden

