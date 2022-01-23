Whole Foods To Be Renamed 'MILF Central'

Funny story written by Paul Blake

Sunday, 23 January 2022

image for Whole Foods To Be Renamed 'MILF Central'
This shopper thinks MILF Central has a nice ring to it.

Bezos is said to have had another epiphany on one of his late night rocket rides to the edge of space: Why not just rename his Whole Foods stores for what they are best known for, the hottie MILFs in almost every isle.

A survey showed that pretty much all male shoppers go to Whole Foods, not because of the organic vegetables and earthy oatmeal soap, but because of the large selection of yummy trophy wives that shop there.

"Shit, I leave Whole Foods sometimes, and I have a cart full of organic crap that cost me $450. But man, the action in that place is smokin' hot," told one bewildered male shopper, pitching a tent while watching a MILF load her groceries into the back of her new Land Rover. "Damn, I love this place," he added, dropping his juice.

Whole Foods main rival, Safeway, is said to pondering a counter move by naming their stores Hot Skanks. But we couldn't find a single one when we searched their isles. And in any case, we speculate that Bezos will own them in about 6 months time.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

