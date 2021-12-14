Dollar Tree In a Blockbuster Move Is Now Selling Pets!

IN-A-GADDA-DA-VIDA, Virginia – (Satire News) – The Nation’s #1 variety discount store chain has just hit a gold mine!

Boom Boom News is reporting that the store that sells all kinds of items for $1.25 has ventured into the pet arena.

And national sales have gone through the roof an astoundingly amazing 945%!

One store in Ruidoso, New Mexico, in just one 10-hour period, sold 71 puppies, 49 kittens, 31 minature turtles, 26 canaries, 7 beavers, and 2 piranhas.

Store manager Margarito de La Vela, 24, remarked that he has back orders pending for 203 puppies and 172 kittens.

He giggled as he said that one blue-haired elderly woman, who is 89, placed an order for an African elephant.

SIDENOTE: BBN writer Chipper Caruso noted that the only negative aspect is that all Dollar Tree stores now sound like the San Diego Zoo.