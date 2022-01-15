Couple arguing over the last twiglet

Gary and Lorraine Johnson have spent the last hour arguing over the last Twiglet.

‘I love Twiglets’ said Gary ‘but I hate Marmite, so if I want the taste of Marmite without the texture, I go for a Twiglet, but there was only one left, so I asked Lorraine if she wanted it, and things just went from there.'

‘Yes’ said Lorraine ‘I thought it was a magnanimous gesture on Gary’s part to offer me the last Twiglet, and I knew how much he wanted it, so I said he could have it, and he kept saying I could have it. It was like the last argument we had, which was about the last Pickled Onion, sometimes we are just so thoughtful about each other’s feelings, that it leads to a heated exchange of words that could have been avoided if each one of us had been just a little bit more selfish’.

Their son Thomas ate it, whilst they were arguing. On his blog, he wrote ‘I hate Twiglets, but I just think about the look on Mum and Dad’s face when they find the Twiglet packet empty. #Sorry#Not Sorry’