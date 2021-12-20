BOMBAY, India – (World Satire) – India’s Sacred Cow News Agency is reporting that the country has decided to get with the modern times and it will be turning the famous pastel white marble mausoleum into an ultra modern shopping mall.

The mall will be named The Yamuna River Shopping Mall, in honor of one of the oldest rivers in the world.

The Yamuna River was named in honor of Lady Yamuna, the ancient Goddess of Beef.

The story goes that one foggy afternoon as she was dancing by the riverbank, a herd of bovine happened by and three of them ran over her.

The Taj Mahal was built in the spring of 1632, by a construction company from Argentina.

Sim Sol Midol, who is the official Taj Mahal historian said that it has weathered hundreds of hailstorms, lightning hits, mudslides, and on September 27, 1791, a vicious flamingo attack.

The new shopping mall will be anchored by a Macy’s, a Walmart, a Victoria’s Secret, and what will be the largest McDonalds in the fast food company’s franchise.