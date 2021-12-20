India Decides To Turn The Taj Mahal Into a Gigantic Shopping Mall

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 December 2021

image for India Decides To Turn The Taj Mahal Into a Gigantic Shopping Mall
The Taj Mahal is going to be converted into The Yamuna River Shopping Mall.

BOMBAY, India – (World Satire) – India’s Sacred Cow News Agency is reporting that the country has decided to get with the modern times and it will be turning the famous pastel white marble mausoleum into an ultra modern shopping mall.

The mall will be named The Yamuna River Shopping Mall, in honor of one of the oldest rivers in the world.

The Yamuna River was named in honor of Lady Yamuna, the ancient Goddess of Beef.

The story goes that one foggy afternoon as she was dancing by the riverbank, a herd of bovine happened by and three of them ran over her.

The Taj Mahal was built in the spring of 1632, by a construction company from Argentina.

Sim Sol Midol, who is the official Taj Mahal historian said that it has weathered hundreds of hailstorms, lightning hits, mudslides, and on September 27, 1791, a vicious flamingo attack.

The new shopping mall will be anchored by a Macy’s, a Walmart, a Victoria’s Secret, and what will be the largest McDonalds in the fast food company’s franchise.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
IndiaShoppingTaj Mahal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more