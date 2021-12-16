Brussel Sprouts Still being disagreeable, again

In homes all over the land, on Christmas Day Auntie Gladys will declare as she does every year, that she loves Brussel Sprouts, but they disagree with her.

And so it is that once again Brussel Sprouts will disagree with Auntie Gladys again. Auntie Gladys voted for Brexit, Chico in a talent show, the Conservatives, and says that Boris Johnson would have every reason for looking dishevelled if she could tempt him.

As you can tell, maybe The Brussel Sprouts are right to disagree with Auntie Gladys. Although we have no idea about their voting history, their stance on several issues, and also how they identify, anything that causes minor stomach upsets to people can only be a good thing.