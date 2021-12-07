Vice President Harris to address a bowl of tuna salad

The Vice President will travel to the headquarters of Subway sandwich shops to talk to a “large, restaurant style bowl of the famous Subway tuna salad.”

A spokesperson for the Vice president emphasized that he bowl “was quite large and was the actual kind used in the famous and very popular sandwiches sold in every Subway shop.”

The Vice President said she was “excited to learn all the magical and wonderful things about sandwiches. There’s so much to know. I love that!”

In the past critics have found fault with the Vice president for her lack of knowledge about mayonnaise based sandwich fillings, but the Veep assured everyone that she “didn’t take this lightly and knew that there was work to do.”

Vice President Harris has just come back from a fact finding tour of a Dollar General store and lamented the lack of equity in the fact that “not everything actually costs a dollar.”

She then laughed her signature laugh for the next twenty minutes and had to breathe into a paper bag.