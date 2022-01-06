FedEx Has Now Resorted To Using Robot Drivers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 6 January 2022

Robot FedEx drivers don't complain, don't speed, and don't take opioids.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – (Satire News) – FedEx, the transportation giant has just announced that it has finally perfected the art of using electronic robot drivers to deliver their customers' products.

A FedEx rep said that the company had been working on perfecting the process, and after 4 years, and thousands of batteries, they can now say that their driver-trained robots are the best in the business.

The company said that these drivers don't complain, they don't ask for raises, and they don't drink on the job.

FedEx stated that UPS is still actually several light years away from matching up to FedEx efficiency level.

UPS pointed out that they do have robots, but only to clean the bathrooms in all FedEx Corporate buildings.

Meanwhile in weather news. Towns in North Dakota have been setting record lows. Some of these include minus 7, minus 13, minus 19, and minus 22.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

