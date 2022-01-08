Horny Trump Housewives Get Hot Over Ins'erection' Strippers

Funny story written by Paul Blake

Saturday, 8 January 2022

image for Horny Trump Housewives Get Hot Over Ins'erection' Strippers
True Trump women like being pepper sprayed, says male stripper

TEXAS - Chippendale's male exotic dancers are booked solid with their new act, The 'Ins'erection' Strippers.

"Man, you wouldn't believe how many horny Trump hags there are out there in the suburbs," told Butch Manly, the head of the Chippendale dancers in the Dallas area.

"We show up in our Stop The Steal outfits, and they are good to go!"

Mr. Manly, who dresses up in the horns and animal skin like that idiot in jail, came up with the idea, so he gets the best costume.

"Yeah," told Butch, "I get the horns. But we got a couple of camo guys with real guns. The horny old sluts love that."

"And Randy, he's the guy in a gas mask who shoots of flash bang granades. That usually scares your average Trump trash. But when the smoke clears, you can tell they got their rocks off a bit. They love it. He will pepper spray the true believers."

"Then we got a guy that wears just a Trump flag." That one pulls the dollar bills outta grandma's bra strap, I tell ya. We never made so many $5 bills before! These freaks want the real deal," told Butch. "Flag poles and everything, if you know what i mean..."

We think we did, but we didn't ask any more questions.

We could not find a single Biden stripper to give any counter analysis for this story by the time it went to press, so it looks like its all systems go for TRUMP 2024, according to pack of inbred-looking, tubby strippers that just wear dirty lumber jackets and piss-stained sweat pants.

"Yep, those raunchy TRUMP cougars are even into those guys," assured Butch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

