A Top NASA Official Reveals That Dumbass Trump Wanted To Send A Land Rover To The Sun!

HOUSTON – (Satire News) – Just when everyone thinks that nothing else stupid-as-shit, could come out about old “Toddler Fingers” (DJT), the racist, perverted pussy-grabber shocks the nation.

A high-ranking NASA official, who did not want his name revealed, revealed that back in September of 2019, he had to talk with the then-White House resident, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, and explain to him why it was not a good idea for the US Government to spend $19.8 billion on sending a land rover to the sun.

The official noted that it took him all of an hour and twelve minutes before, the stubborn, ignorant, racist, douche bag finally decided to spend the money on something else instead, removing water bottles, Big Mac burger boxes, and condoms from the extremely polluted Potomac River.

SPORTS BREAK: The latest NFL scores: 19-7, 28-3, 14-0, and 52-51.