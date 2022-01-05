A Top NASA Official Reveals That Dumbass Trump Wanted To Send A Land Rover To The Sun!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 January 2022

image for A Top NASA Official Reveals That Dumbass Trump Wanted To Send A Land Rover To The Sun!
Ann Coulter, who hates Trump more than she hates her tongue cellulite, says DJT looks like a fucking potato.

HOUSTON – (Satire News) – Just when everyone thinks that nothing else stupid-as-shit, could come out about old “Toddler Fingers” (DJT), the racist, perverted pussy-grabber shocks the nation.

A high-ranking NASA official, who did not want his name revealed, revealed that back in September of 2019, he had to talk with the then-White House resident, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, and explain to him why it was not a good idea for the US Government to spend $19.8 billion on sending a land rover to the sun.

The official noted that it took him all of an hour and twelve minutes before, the stubborn, ignorant, racist, douche bag finally decided to spend the money on something else instead, removing water bottles, Big Mac burger boxes, and condoms from the extremely polluted Potomac River.

SPORTS BREAK: The latest NFL scores: 19-7, 28-3, 14-0, and 52-51.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpNASA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more