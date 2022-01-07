Getting Rid Of Donald Trump

Even his pal Lindsey Graham said, “Enough is enough!”

What Graham meant was Donald Trump should go away. But Trump lingers like terrible indigestion and heartburn. Trump lost the 2020 election but never conceded, and he just won’t quit it.

Trump is like a guy who didn’t win the Academy Award and runs up on stage while music plays the true winner off stage. He then grabs the microphone and says the winner stole his Award. Price-Waterhouse didn’t correctly count the votes. So the guy demands a recount.

The guy has a devoted fan base. They agree.

The absurdity is like saying Anthony Hopkins didn’t deserve the Academy Award for his Hannibal Lecter performance in Silence Of The Lambs. Instead, the Award should have gone to Rowan Atkinson for a Mr. Bean film.

The numbers are in for the 2020 election, but Trump insists those numbers were switched or taken away from him. He says he won the 2020 election. His devoted base marched on the Capitol, attempting to stop the certification of the election on January 6, 2021.

If he won the 2020 election fair and square, why did he ask, no beg certain Governors of certain states to go find 10,000 extra votes?

Best way to crack his devoted base? Let’s see Trump’s high school and college grades. His loyal base regards Trump as their genius hero.

How did he get into Fordham and Wharton? Some called it affirmative action for the rich.

Did he ever pass English 1A?

