Does Attorney General Merrick Garland Have Cold Feet?

It seems as though the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, may have cold feet. While resembling the nervous Don Knotts, Mr. Garland proudly announced that after one whole year, his Justice Department has arrested and convicted over 400 people who jay-walked on January 6, 2021, attacked the Capitol, and attempted to overturn an election!

Like wow! Give that guy a sombrero!

The Attorney General went on to insist the investigation will help the Justice Department to gather all the facts and follow those facts, where ever those facts will lead while they continue to lead the Justice Department to its goal, which is to bring justice to American, with the facts that are still to be discovered and uncovered and to more clearly factualize, yadda, yadda, yadda.

Merrick Garland makes it seem like finding the facts is like finding the gold on Oak Island.

Has he looked under his bed?

Peek-a-boo!

You’ll find Donald Trump under there and on television telling his mob to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and, “Go fight for your country!”

The facts are already out there. They’ve been televised throughout the world. People in Botswana have watched Trump’s battle cry.

It’s pretty clear, Putin is thinking, if not saying out loud, ”Trump’s my boy.”

Trump even promised to lead the march with his mob down Pennsylvania Avenue, but he must have had a bone spur attack and instead watched his coup-inspired attempt on television.

The facts are already there. The Attorney General should take off his slippers, put on his badge and arrest the perpetrator of the attempted January 6th coup.

No knee on his neck for nine minutes, necessary.

Just American justice as would apply to any taxpayer who led an insurrection.

