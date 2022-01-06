The NFL Is Moving The Super Bowl From California To Texas

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine has just stated that Super Bowl LVI (51), which was supposed to have taken place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is being moved.

SBIM writer Dottie Bazooka says that the game will now be held in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, due to a Brazilian Bat infestation that has totally infested SoFi.

The owners of SoFi Stadium have hired a bat eradicating service from Detroit, but they barely made a dent in the bat population.

An executive with the Hire Us And We’ll Send The Bats To Hell Pest Service, commented that in 46 years in the pest business, he has never seen a worse bat problem than the one in SoFi.

He noted that the bats are actually eating the playing field, the huge Gatorade containers, and even some of the stadium lights.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has informed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to come on down to AT&T Stadium where the nearest bats are actually in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma a distance of 206 miles.